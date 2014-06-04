THE BELIEVER

FALL 2015
VOL. 13, NO. 3
Summer 2015
— IN THIS ISSUE —

Secret Reserves

by Pablo Calvi

In a land as exceptional for its fragile and fiercely guarded biodiversity as for its dwindling population of guardians, the indigenous Sápara are first in line for a new form of extinction. And they are staking the only thing they have left against it—their afterlife.

ANNOUNCING THE WINNERS OF

The Eleventh Annual Believer Book Award

and


The Fifth Annual Believer Poetry Award
Miranda July

[Writer, Artist, Filmmaker]

interviewed by Ross Simonini
“Everywhere I go, I’m more of a novice or an outsider than the other people in the field.”
Satan in Poughkeepsie

by Alex Mar

Anton LaVey exposed the show business of religion when he founded the Church of Satan. Half a century later, its high priest holds afternoon tea in suburban New York.

On Giving Birth: A new poem

by Kathleen Ossip
Michael Schur

[SITCOM WRITER, DIRECTOR, PRODUCER]

interviewed by Stephanie Palumbo
“The system of network tv is creaking under its own weight right now.”
A Good Deaf Man Is Hard to Find

By Sara Nović

Anarchy in the USA

by Zander Sherman

Four years after Occupy Wall Street, meet John Zerzan, the man who’s been quietly fanning the flames of the country’s most important insurrectionary movements.

— ALSO IN THIS ISSUE —

El Desencanto
by Aaron Shulman
The irresistible disenchantments of the Panero family, introduced by the best Spanish cult documentary you’ve never heard of.

Megan Rapinoe
interviewed by Kevin Koczwara
The US women’s soccer team star on growing up playing with her twin, the world of women’s soccer, and the changing landscape for gay athletes.

Epidemic in the Borderland
by Dan Werb
Dr. Thomas Patterson is pioneering HIV prevention in Tijuana’s most dangerous districts, and the results are staggering.

Ronald Cotton
interviewed by Alexandra Molotkow
The forensic reform advocate spent nearly eleven years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit; now he speaks about the conviction, forgiveness, and closure.

Jerry Stahl
interviewed by Sabra Embury
A discussion about subcultures, fanatics, drug problems, and being a dad, held over the course of several humorous emails.

Stuff I’ve Been Reading
by Nick Hornby
The popular column returns.

Sheila Nevins
interviewed by Kathleen Hale
HBO’s “de Medici” of television has won more prime-time Emmys than any other individual.

Fatal Flaw: A new poem
by Kay Ryan

Sock: A new poem
by Kay Ryan

Toward a Pathology of the Possessed
by Esmé Weijun Wang
Schizophrenia’s effects are often discussed in metaphors. What is it like to live with those metaphors?

How to Field-Dress a Deer
by Roger D. Hodge
An installment in our series of essential advice.

What the Swedes Read
by Daniel Handler

What’s Left Behind
by Kea Krause
A flooded copper mine outside Butte, Montana, is the largest contaminated body of water in the country. And it contains a slime that could save the mine, the town, and maybe even the world.

Schema: Great Moments on the Loo in Literature
by Sylvia Christie

The Process
interviewed by Alex Dueben
The cartoonist discusses creating his noir graphic novel Kill My Mother.


...and more.


